ITV Granada Reports' Mike Hall headed to the coast bright and early to see them.

It's not everyday that you see a red squirrel, but for one photographer in the North West that is very much a reality.

Terry Donnelly, who lives in Formby, is visited by a family of squirrels in his back garden every single day .

He has spent years earning their trust and it has led to some quite remarkable photographs which he hopes will help raise awareness of their rapid decline.

Credit: Terry Donnelly

Red squirrel population strongholds are in Scotland, Northumberland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Lake District as well as on islands such as Brownsea.

For Terry, each visit is just as special their first. He told ITV Granada Reports: "Oh it was majestic...it's a real privilege really."

Thanks to a daily supply of nuts and toys, Terry has been fortunate enough to capture some wonderful photographs of the animals.

Credit: Terry Donnelly

From supermarket trolleys to toy trucks, he has photographed the declining species in a way that is not often seen.

But there is a serious side to his photography as he often uses his pictures to look for signs of ill health.

Through his lens he spotted a female - nicknamed Mouse - which had developed an abscess. A trip to the vets for surgery and she is right as rain again.

Terry Donnelly Credit: ITV News

So many more are not so lucky. A deadly disease called Squirrel Pox threatens to wipe out the Reds.

Grey squirrels, who have developed immunity to the disease, are carriers of the infection and can spread it to red squirrels.

Once there were as many as three million in the British Isles - now there are fewer than 100,000.

This squirrel, nicknamed Mouse, was spotted with an abscess. Credit: Terry Donnelly

As with our own pandemic, the pox virus spreads through saliva. So sanitising feeders is essential in reducing its spread.

Terry wants his stunning photographs to raise awareness of the red squirrels' plight.

In the hope that many years from now these most precious of creatures remain daily visitors.