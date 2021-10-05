Detectives have arrested a man after a gang attacked a house before 'repeatedly' ramming a car into it.

The Mercedes was left embedded in the front of the home in Manchester Road, Bury, following the incident at about 12:40am on Monday 4 October.

Residents said they saw a number of men carrying baseball bats smash the house's windows before reversing a 'black car' into a Mercedes parked on the drive.

The impact caused the Mercedes to smash through the front of the property, causing extensive damage. Two cars were recovered from the scene.

A 22-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in custody for questioning.

Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Alison Witkiewicz, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this disturbance but it could have resulted in a far worse outcome.

"Since the report we've been following multiple lines of enquiry and have since arrested one male in connection with the incident.

"Although we've made an arrest our enquiries will continue and I would encourageanyone with information, or footage, to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8133, quoting incident number 105 of 04/10/2021.

Reports can also be made via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.