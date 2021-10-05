Play video

Video report by Tasha Kacheri

When police carry out drugs raids and seize narcotics that's just one part of the story.

The drugs are then tested, analysed and identified to see how strong they are and where they've come from. The intelligence is used to help detectives secure convictions.

But, it can be costly and time consuming, so five forces from the region have joined together to bring all that in house to speed up the process.

The site in Preston will serve five forces including Cheshire, Cumbria, Merseyside, and North Wales Police to improve efficiency of the forensic science services.

Drugs seized from all five forces can be tested on-site at Lancashire Police HQ in Preston.

300 cases a month taken on at new lab

The process is quicker and cheaper than using private companies, it aims to give police officers the information they need to identify the types of drugs on the streets, find out if they come from the same dealer and what the new trends are.

What we're doing is starting to bring together a better intelligence picture of the types of drugs we're seeing across our communities, and we can use that...to tailor our policing response to meet those needs. Detective Superintendent Jo Edwards, North West Regional Crime Unit

The Regional Drug Facility is also helping to develop the scientists of the future by taking on students from the Lancashire Forensic Science Academy (LFSA) in an initiative between the University of Central Lancashire and Lancashire Constabulary.

The LFSA brings together forensic experts and students who work alongside each other on real cases in order to provide the job training right from the start of their careers.