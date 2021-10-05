Storms on the horizon bring death and destruction to Coronation Street

Coronation Street is to air specials episodes this month where Weatherfield lives up to its name when a huge climatic event brings death and destruction to the soap.

There WILL be high drama with a catastrophic rain storm, a collapsed sinkhole, fireball car crash, an escaped convict and revenge plans that go anything but to plan

The episodes were were filmed over three weeks of day and night shoots.

Still from October's Coronation Street Credit: ITV

Special effects were used for the storm and the intricate underground sewerage system was designed and built at Space Studios in Manchester before being attached to a sophisticated pulley system so it could be lowered into a swimming pool for filming.

As real and metaphoric storm clouds gather over the famous cobbles, the residents make plans for Halloween parties and holidays, oblivious to the tragedies waiting around the corner.

Still from October's Coronation Street Credit: ITV

Producer Iain McLeod said:

We set out to make a week of breathless, brilliant drama - and boy, have our outstanding cast, crew, design team and writers delivered! The week is jammed packed with twists and turns, and astonishing visual spectacle. It also has heart, heroism and humour in the most unexpected places. I have to say it again: our team has excelled themselves.