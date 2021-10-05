Storms on the horizon bring death and destruction to Coronation Street
Coronation Street is to air specials episodes this month where Weatherfield lives up to its name when a huge climatic event brings death and destruction to the soap.
There WILL be high drama with a catastrophic rain storm, a collapsed sinkhole, fireball car crash, an escaped convict and revenge plans that go anything but to plan
The episodes were were filmed over three weeks of day and night shoots.
Special effects were used for the storm and the intricate underground sewerage system was designed and built at Space Studios in Manchester before being attached to a sophisticated pulley system so it could be lowered into a swimming pool for filming.
As real and metaphoric storm clouds gather over the famous cobbles, the residents make plans for Halloween parties and holidays, oblivious to the tragedies waiting around the corner.
Producer Iain McLeod said: