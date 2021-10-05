Thieves have broken into a house in Manchester and stolen a miniature Dachshund puppy.

Police are investigating and an urgent appeal has been issued to secure his safe return.

The puppy called Roland is five months old, his distraught owner describes him as 'happy, confident and extremely friendly'.

Two men were captured on CCTV at around 5.39am on Monday 4 October before the burglary on Randolph Street in Levenshulme.

His owner, a 33-year-old woman who has asked not to be named, said Roland would have been asleep in his bed in the kitchen at the time.

Her car, a black Peugeot, was also taken in the raid together with her handbag. Police confirmed enquiries were ongoing.

Roland the puppy Credit: MEN media

The campaign has now been taken up by Beauty's Legacy - a voluntary group who help reunite lost and found animals with their owners - and a £1,000 reward is being offered for his safe return as part of a growing social media campaign.

Roland is micro-chipped - and has now been registered as stolen.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News , his owner said she bought him privately for £2,000 around three months ago.

"I was asleep and my neighbours caught it on CCTV," she said. "It's two men who were walking up and down the street.

"They found my keys, which were in my handbag, and took Roland away in my car. I did not hear anything and from the CCTV footage, it was all really quick.

CCTV of suspects Credit: MEN media

"Roland was downstairs in the kitchen asleep in his bed. I have not had him long, just over three months.

"I just do not even know what to think anymore. It's awful. They must have just seen an opportunity and taken it.

He is very friendly and I feel that he would be a very easy dog to steal. "Roland loves humans - he's happy, confident and extremely friendly. I just want him back. Roland's owner

"Roland has a very distinctive marking on the back of his neck - it's half brown and half dapple."

Images of Roland - and the car - are now being shared widely on social media.

Roland's owner said she was waiting for police to take a statement. The car's registration plate is VN15 SMX and it's still outstanding.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 8.20am today, Monday, we received a report of a burglary on Randolph Street, Manchester. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information should contact police quoting incident 677 of 04/10/21.

"Contact can be made via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."