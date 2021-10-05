Play video

Video report by Chris Hall.

Wigan Warriors have unveiled Matt Peet as the club's new Head Coach.

The 37-year-old will take over at the start of the 2022 season after the departure of Adrian Lam.

He has completed 13 years as a Coach at Wigan Warriors and Sale Sharks and is widely regarded as one of rugby’s most promising young coaches.

Wigan Warriors new Head Coach Matt Peet being unveiled to media Credit: ITV Granada

In addition to Peet's appointment, Wigan have also unveiled the rest of the new coaching team.

Lee Briers joins Wigan as Assistant Coach after 24 years at Warrington Wolves, and said he's "excited for the challenge as Wigan is a massive club, so to be asked to come and coach here is special".

Former Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin remains as Assistant Coach and will work alongside Briers.

Shaun Wane and Wigan chairman Ian Lenegan Credit: ITV Granada

Former Wigan head coach Shaun Wane also returns to his hometown club as Leadership and Management Director.

Wane, 56, spent 30 years at Wigan up to 2018 as a player and coach and has subsequently extended his rugby experience with Scotland Rugby Union and England Rugby League.

His role at Wigan will be on a part-time basis as he's currently Head Coach of the England men's Rugby League team