A man has been arrested after a boy was bitten by a dog in a park in Merseyside.It happened in Crown Street Park in Edge Hill, in Liverpool, at around 3.25pm on Wednesday 7 October.The boy was taken to hospital, but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of possessing a dangerous dog out of control. The dog has also been seized by officers.

Credit: M.E.N

Chief Inspector Rob Ross said: “While our officers were able to quickly make one arrest and seize a dog, our enquiries into this appalling incident, which left a child injured, continue.“Our officers will remain in the Crown Street Park area this evening while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the local community.“If you were in the Crown Street Park area this afternoon and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please let us know. Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries."