Video report by Jennifer Buck

Ten million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered in the North West.

The NHS announced the 'huge milestone', which includes tens of thousands of top up doses administered since the booster programme launched just over two weeks ago.

84% of the eligible population of the North West have had at least one vaccine.

Boosters are being offered to everyone 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition.

There are more than 200 vaccine hubs in the North West delivering the vaccine.

Dr Linda Charles Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning, said: “While 10 million is a number each and every one of us should be proud of, we have got more to do and I’d encourage everyone who is yet to book their jab or who is yet to have their second dose to book online or to visit one of the many walk-in sites in order to protect themselves and their loved ones. It’s not too late to help protect yourself and everyone around you.”

As of the end of Monday, October 4, a total of 94,015,911 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given in the UK.

