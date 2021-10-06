A miniature dachshund puppy snatched from a home in Manchester has been reunited with his owner.

The five-month-old sausage dog called Roland was stolen from a woman's house, along with her car and handbag, as she slept upstairs.

Two men were captured on CCTV at around 5:39am on Monday 4 October before the burglary on Randolph Street in Levenshulme.

With the help of Beauty's Legacy - a group which helps reunite lost animals with their owners - Roland was found.

Roland's owner was overwhelmed when she was reunited with him. Credit: M.E.N

Lisa Dean, who runs the charity, said: "Following the release of CCTV footage and various witnesses coming forward, we had a phone call from a member of the public and the dog was recovered from a property in Rochdale yesterday evening. "

Roland's owner, who asked not to be named, said: "I am overwhelmed with how kind and helpful everyone has been.

"Thousands of people have tried to get him back. Lisa has been an absolute angel. I would not have got him back if it was not for her.

"It was surreal seeing him again. He ran over and started licking my face.

"I can't believe I have got him back - I am so happy."