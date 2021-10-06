A lorry carrying potato waffles has caught fire on the M6 near Warrington, leading to serious delays.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7am on Wednesday 6 October after reports of a HGV on fire on the Northbound between junction 20 for Lymm and junction 21 for Warrington.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene from Lymm, Birchwood, Warrington, Runcorn and Knutsford to extinguish the fire.

A recovery vehicle is currently waiting to remove the HGV, and Cheshire Fire and Rescue say plans are being put in place to remove the contents of the lorry.

North West Motorway Police say long delays for drivers remain in place and have thanked motorists for their patience while emergency services deal with the incident.