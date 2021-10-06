A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked by a gang armed with machetes in Rochdale last night.Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a collision and an assault on Bentley Street, near its junction with Shawclough Road, ataround 9.45pm on Tuesday.A 21-year-old man suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" after being stabbed by a group with machetes.

Forensics at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

A cordon is in place with a number of police vehicles and forensics officers at the scene.It is understood a damaged car is inside one of two forensic tents. There are multiple police evidence markers along Shawclough Road.Pictures from the scene also show a damaged lamppost. No arrests have been made.

GMP said: "At around 9.45pm on Tuesday 5 October 2021 police received a report of a collision and a male being assaulted on Bentley Street, Rochdale."Emergency services attended and enquiries established a 21-year-old man was seriously assaulted by a group of males with machetes."He has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries."Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made. A scene remains in place this morning."