Manchester's Royal Exchange marks 100 years since official opening

Video report by Rob Smith.

The Royal Exchange in Manchester, one of the North West's most iconic buildings, is marking its centenary.

The Exchange was officially opened by King George V in October 1921.

By then, a trading hub for the city's cotton industry had existed on the site - in various guises - for 112 years.

The King and Queen opened the Exchange, as it is now, in 1921. Credit: PA

Today's traders take a very different form but all sense the history, both bright and dark, within the building.

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine owns a cafe and restaurant within the Exchange.

She believes there are stories bound-up in the stones of the place.

Bombings have forced rebuilds and reshapes of the Exchange more than once.

It was badly damaged in an air raid during World War II and by the IRA bomb, exploded in the city centre, in 1996.

The building has been badly damaged by bombings over the years. Credit: British Pathé

Sara Usher worked on her parents' jewellery store in the Exchange's basement market.

So much changed for them after the IRA attack and the stall eventually became a shop on the ground floor.

It is still in the family today.

The theatre at the building's heart makes it stand out from so many others across the North West and beyond.

Its long-running combination of arts, retail and business makes the Exchange special to building manager Tim White.

