Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were subjected to homophobic abuse by a group of teenagers in Merseyside.

At around 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 October, officers received a report of a hate crime on Liverpool road in Crosby.A large group of boys aged 13-16 reportedly threw a plastic bottle at their car and then shouted homophobic slurs towards them.

Merseyside Police say they have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing. Detective Inspector Matthew Kerr said the force does not tolerate hate crime.

He said: “It is completely and utterly unacceptable for anyone to be subject to verbal or physical abuse simply because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.He continued: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and this hate crime incident.

"If you were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have any information about other altercations, we would like to hear from you."