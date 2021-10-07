The average cost of a house in the North West of England has passed £200,000.

Prices in the region rose by 9% last month - the fourth fastest rate in the country.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax which produced the report, said growth in September was the strongest since February 2007, pushing year-on-year house price inflation up to 7.4%.

He added: "This also reversed the recent three-month downward trend in annual growth, which had peaked at an annual rate of 9.6% in May.''

A stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended in October, after being tapered from July, which may have played some part in the figures, Mr Galley said.

But he added: "It's important to remember that most mortgages agreed in September would not have completed before the tax break expired.

"This shows that multiple factors have played a significant role in house price developments during the pandemic.

"The 'race for space' as people changed their preferences and lifestyle choices undoubtedly had a major impact.

"Looking at price changes over the past year, prices for flats are up just 6.1%, compared to 8.9% for semi-detached properties and 8.8% for detached.

"This translates into cash increases for detached properties of nearly £41,000 compared to just £6,640 for flats.

"Against a backdrop of rising pressures on the cost of living and impending increases in taxes, demand might be expected to soften in the months ahead, with some industry measures already indicating lower levels of buyer activity.

"Nevertheless, low borrowing costs and improving labour market prospects for those already in employment are likely to continue to provide support."

A limited supply of properties, with estate agents reporting a further reduction in the number of houses for sale, is likely to underpin average prices into next year, Mr Galley said.

Jason Tebb, chief executive of OnTheMarket.com, said: "With latest data from the Halifax suggesting that house prices are now rising as fast last month as they did in the housing boom of 2007, the momentum we've seen in the market since the beginning of the year appears to be continuing apace.

"This is of course great news for vendors; however, it will probably stretch affordability for many buyers."