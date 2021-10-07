Detectives have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to after a boy was stabbed during a child's birthday party in Merseyside.

Police received a report that a 12-year-old had been stabbed in the leg at house on Southport Road in Bootle at 2:25pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021.

The boy was taken to hospital for his injuries and was later discharged. He is said to be recovering well.

At the time a 20-year-old man on suspicion of Section 18 Wounding. Police say he was later released from bail under investigation pending further enquiries.

Six months on, detectives have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

Detective Inspector Leanne Toole: “While we made a swift arrest shortly after the incident, our extensive enquiries continue, and we hope that this image recently provided by a member of the public will encourage people to come forward.

“If you recognise the man pictured or witnessed anything suspicious at the time of the incident and have yet to get in touch, then please let us know. While some months have passed, rest assured that information you hold could be vital to our investigation.