A young dad has been jailed after he shook his baby so ‘violently’ he left the boy with a 'catastrophic' brain injury.

Benjamin Welsh, 21, grabbed hold of his four-month-old son and attacked him in August 2020 because 'he wouldn't stop crying'.

The boy was initially not expected to live after suffering a brain injury, but his carers say he is a 'little fighter'

His life expectancy could be shortened, and he is likely to need lifelong medical help, Manchester Crown Court previously heard.

The court previously heard that the boy’s vision is impaired and doctors are unsure how his hearing will develop, or whether he will be able to taste or smell.

Elisha Wilson pleaded guilty to child cruelty. Credit: MEN

After the attack, neither Welsh or the baby’s mother Elisha Wilson, called for medical help for 30 hours.

Welsh has pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, and the pair, both of Whittle Road, Salford, pleaded guilty to cruelty to a child.

Welsh was jailed for nine years, of which he will have to serve two thirds in prison before being released on licence.

Wilson was handed 22 months imprisonment which was suspended for two years, along with 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirements.

Manchester Crown Court Credit: ITV News

At a sentencing hearing, Judge Patrick Field QC said: “You were aware as a result of your attack upon him that he had grown ill and needed urgent help.

“You said you were anxious to hand yourself into the police and for Wilson to call 999 and seek an ambulance to take the boy to hospital.

“But neither of these things happened for 30 hours - you did nothing to help your son.

“When you took him to hospital you tried to actively mislead the doctors and nurses as to what happened.

“I reject that you had any genuine concern for him, more concern for yourself.

“He was a four-month-old baby, utterly reliant upon others for care, protection and support. There is no doubt this was a life threatening injury.”