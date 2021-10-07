Play video

Video report by Ann O'Connor

Figures say half of families in the North West will be affected as the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit comes to an end today.

The Government says it introduced the top-up in the first lockdown as a 'temporary measure' to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

Around 5.5 million people across the UK have seen payments cut by £1,040 per year, including 700,000 in the region.

Charities have raised concerns that the cut could have a devastating impact on families like Joanne and Marshall, from Liverpool.

The couple, who have a toddler, are days away from possible eviction after Marshall lost his job in lockdown.

Thousands in rent arrears, their £80-a-month Universal Credit uplift has been a lifeline.

The government says it cannot continue the six billion pounds a year subsidy of low pay, employers should step up

Speaking to Granada Reports, Dominic Raab said:

We couldn't expect to continue at the same level as the emergency state support £400 billion in total when we went through the pandemic, that's unsustainable so we do need to come off that and transition. But the support is there, whether it's people getting into work or the most vulnerable in our communities. Dominic Raab, Deputy Prime Minister

The debate is heated on both sides, as Good Morning Britain found with former Tory MP and former footballer turned hotelier Gary Neville.'

According to data, there are more women in the UK on Universal Credit than men.

Campaigners like the Women's Organisation in Liverpool believe the cut removes what is a shelter from the storm of bringing up children on low income.

I think the effect will be catastrophic. We are at real risk of creating a pandemic of poverty. Maggie O'Carroll, from The Women's Organisation

She agrees pay should increase but the benefit should remain during the months that takes to happen