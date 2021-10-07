A £1.7 million-pound investment at Jaguar Land Rover's Halewood plant will see press tools manufactured in-house for the first time.

The company had previously outsourced the production of its tools - but say this will give workers the chance to learn new skills.

3,700 people are employed at the Merseyside factory

The investment involves the installation of a new Press Die Manufacturing Centre. It has a state-of-the-art five-axis milling machine, which manufactures press tools known as blanking dies from raw castings.

The blanking dies are the first stage in the manufacture of car body panels, during new vehicle production.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Halewood facilities will also be upgraded to enable the production of fully electric vehicles, as part of its new global Reimagine strategy, as the company drives forward with the electrification of both Jaguar and Land Rover brand.

Credit: ITV News

Niall Ford, Stamping and Press Parts Group Manager at Jaguar Land Rover Halewood, said: "The announcement of our Reimagine strategy and now the opening of the new Die Manufacturing Centre highlights the continued investment in our factory – so there’s a bright and exciting future for Halewood and the Merseyside region.

“The manufacturing of raw cast iron press tools is great news for us as we have never done this in-house before."

It shows huge confidence, not just in our Halewood factory, but also in our people who will be building these tools. For the first time, our workforce and apprentices will be trained in the new processes and skills required to build and operate dies, which means we attract and keep the best talent at Halewood. Niall Ford, Stamping and Press Parts Group Manager at Jaguar Land Rover Halewood