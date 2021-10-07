Play video

David Chisnall speaks to Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin

An exhibition honouring a Manchester United legend Bryan Robson is opening on the anniversary of his first appearance for the club 40 years ago.

Robson famously signed his contract on the Old Trafford pitch in front of a packed crowd, six days before making his debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

Now he is being honoured in an exhibition that coincides with the upcoming release of his biopic, Robbo.

Robson's playing career with United spanned 13 years in which he made 345 appearances and scored 74 goals.

His association with the club continued in 2008 as a global ambassador.

Memorabilia including his England kits and three FA Cup winners' medals have gone on display in the Manchester United Museum at Old Trafford.

From being a boy wanting to be a footballer to ending up here so many years later is a great honour. I'm really proud the club has asked me. Bryan Robson

United paid £1.5m to get Robson from West Bromwich Albion in 1981 and in doing so broke the British transfer record at the time.

40 years since he made his debut for the club, he remains its longest-serving captain.

Bryan Robson Credit: PA

The former footballer told ITV Granada Reports he was pleased to be able to share some of his treasured items with fans visiting the museum.

Robson today praised the supporters and the club, saying his stand-out moment was winning the Premiership at the end of the 1992/93 season.