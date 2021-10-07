Tom and wife Kelsey joined presenter's Phil and Holly on the This Morning sofa.

One year on since his devastating cancer diagnosis, Wanted singer Tom Parker has revealed that he is responding well to treatment and his brain tumour has shrunk.

The 32-year-old from Bolton announced on Instagram last October that his condition was inoperable but that he and his wife had decided to go public about the diagnosis.

They joined This Morning presenters Holly and Phil on the sofa on Thursday to discuss his new documentary ‘Tom Parker: Inside My Head’, showcasing the realities of his condition.

Tom has now had 30 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions since being told about his grade-four glioblastoma.

Tom revealed his cancer diagnosis last year. Credit: Instagram

He admitted the treatment for his cancer was grueling, saying: "It’s been pretty full on. Chemo was very, very tough and Radio is probably the hardest part."

But Tom has made progress and said he ‘wouldn’t have been able’ appear on the show for an interview five months ago.

He continued: "I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions. If I did do this five months ago, I’d be a crying mess to be honest. I’m feeling very positive."

The couple also revealed that they are thinking about having another baby together.

The documentary 'Tom Parker: Inside my head' will air Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.