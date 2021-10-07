The Wirral fundraisers preparing for their biggest challenge yet - Mount Everest

Play video

Video report by Tim Scott.

A group of friends from the North West will set out this week to train in the Himalayas ahead of an attempt to climb Mount Everest next year.

Tri-4-Life, as they're known, have already raised thousands of pounds for charity completing Iron Man triathlons across the world and plan to raise more when they tackle the world's highest peak.

Liam Hanlon and his team of fundraisers are based on The Wirral.

This week (8 October 2021) they fly to the Himalayas to climb at high altitude, a test to see if their bodies will be strong enough to scale Everest next year.

Tri-4-Life will head to the Himalayas to train for their challenge. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, Liam said: "We're not young guys anymore. We got in touch with people who know the right way to train, the right way to prepare.

"We followed a very careful plan over the last three years about getting fit and all the skills that we need to live in the mountains."

The team have funded the trip themselves to raise money for three North West charities.

Everest won't be the first adventure they've been on, they've been doing the likes of swimming the English channel, iron man triathlons and cycling across America.

Credit: Tri-4-Life

"The top of Everest will literally be the icing on the cake", Liam said. "But, you know, it's just one step at a time. I'm not going with any expectations.

"However high we get up that mountain will be a huge success for our guys and for the charities and the communities we'll be supporting."

After they leave this week, Liam and the team will train in the Himalayas for a month.

And providing they pass the climbing at altitude test, they will be be tackling Mount Everest in May next year.