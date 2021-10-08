Play video

We all have mental health, sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s poor.

Ups and downs are normal, but it’s vital to remember, your mental health is as important as your physical health.

So how are you?

It can be really worrying when you, or someone you know, is going through a difficult time.

But talking about it can help.

Around 5,000 people died by suicide in England past year. With men three times more likely to take their own life than women.

Events are taking place across the country to make World Mental Health Day.

The global event is a chance to raise awareness about mental health issues and support efforts to end mental health discrimination wherever it occurs.

It is also chance to talk about mental health, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.

The theme of this year's World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is 'Mental health in an unequal world'.

Research from the Mental Health Foundation shows some of the people struggling the most are those who were already facing considerable challenges – people with long term health conditions, or facing discrimination, or parenting on their own.

MIND, the mental health charity, say one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem in any given year.

While one in six report experiencing at least one common mental health problem, such as stress, anxiety or depression, in any given week.

By 2030, it is estimated that there will be approximately two million more adults in the UK with mental health problems than there were in 2013.