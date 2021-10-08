World Mental Health Day: You are not alone
We all have mental health, sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s poor.
Ups and downs are normal, but it’s vital to remember, your mental health is as important as your physical health.
So how are you?
It can be really worrying when you, or someone you know, is going through a difficult time.
But talking about it can help.
Around 5,000 people died by suicide in England past year. With men three times more likely to take their own life than women.
Events are taking place across the country to make World Mental Health Day.
The global event is a chance to raise awareness about mental health issues and support efforts to end mental health discrimination wherever it occurs.
It is also chance to talk about mental health, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling.
The theme of this year's World Mental Health Day, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is 'Mental health in an unequal world'.
Research from the Mental Health Foundation shows some of the people struggling the most are those who were already facing considerable challenges – people with long term health conditions, or facing discrimination, or parenting on their own.
MIND, the mental health charity, say one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem in any given year.
While one in six report experiencing at least one common mental health problem, such as stress, anxiety or depression, in any given week.
By 2030, it is estimated that there will be approximately two million more adults in the UK with mental health problems than there were in 2013.
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)