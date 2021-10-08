The sister of Kelly Brewster, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, says the city council have 'ignored' the families of victims' wishes for a lasting memorial in the city.

The names of 22 people who died in the attack were set for a white marble ‘halo’ with personalised memory capsules filled by their loved ones held within the stone.

Surrounding the design, a garden made of plants and flowers which will be changed with the passing seasons.

The 'Glade of Light' design is set to be a place of reflection. Credit: Manchester City Council

However, Claire Brewster has said some of those 'perfect' features will 'no longer be included' in the final design, something she says is 'devastating' for her family.

She said: "We are absolutely gutted to only now learn that the beautiful features which made us fall in love with this memorial design are no longer being included, and given how close we are to the memorial being complete I'm guessing there is nothing we can do about this.

"We will no longer be choosing a tree, or even planting one. And we will no longer be having the beautiful water feature that we felt was so fitting."

The memorial is due to be completed in time for the fifth anniversary of the attack, which claimed the lives of 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

The families have been involved in the planning process throughout, but Claire says they have 'never been told' about the new design.

She said: "We were promised at the beginning of this process that families would be considered and updated all the way.

"Well Manchester, my family for one feels cheated, devastated and completely ignored and left out of something so important to our family and to my sister's memory. Thank you very much for that."

A spokesperson from Manchester City Council said: ""There have inevitably been some adjustments to that outline design based on both feedback from families and practical considerations, but families were updated and the revised designs were shared with them.

"We are deeply sorry if some families consider they were not sufficiently informed and we will be writing to them to address any concerns.

They continued: "We believe that the memorial, which is close to completion, will be a peaceful and fitting tribute.: