A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.

Thomas Williamson, 30, was found with a multiple stab wounds on Charles Street, in Wigan, on Saturday 25 September. He died after a short time later.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in Wigan on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Another boy, 15, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released under investigation.

Detectives investigating the murder are appealing to the people to come forward if they have any information or video footage that could help.

Detective Inspector Nicola McCulloch of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "This has been a complex investigation and our detectives have been conducting an inordinate amount of work behind the scenes to ensure we identify and locate those responsible for Thomas' death.

"I'm pleased to confirm we have now made additional arrests in connection with this incident and one male remains in custody for questioning.

"Although this is another positive step forward for the investigation we are still encouraging anyone who may have information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."