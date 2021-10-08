Daniel Craig has shown his support for three fathers, united after their daughters took their own lives, who are about to take on a charity walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The James Bond actor has donated £10,000 to 'Three Dads Walking', who will start their 300-mile trek on Saturday 9 October in memory of their daughters.

PAPYRUS says Mr Craig’s donation will cover the cost of 2,000 potentially life-saving calls to their helpline service HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 41 41.

The dads, including Mike Palmer from Manchester, began talking about what they could do to prevent other families going through the same heartbreak.

They set on the idea of walking from each of their homes in a bid to raise awareness for Papyrus.

They have raised more than £50,000 for the charity, who provide support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person.

A spokesperson for the charity PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide said: “Daniel Craig has clearly been very moved by the indescribable pain which the three dads and their families continue to suffer following the tragic loss of their daughters to suicide.

“His generosity and the kind donations from many others will help Andy, Mike and Tim to bring something positive out of the utter devastation of losing a child to suicide and enable PAPYRUS to continue giving hope to young people who are struggling with life.”