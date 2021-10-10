Tyson Fury claims he is the greatest heavyweight of the era after recovering from two knockdowns to beat Deontay Wilder and defend his WBC world title in Las Vegas.

In one of the most spectacular heayweight contests in years, with 5 knockdowns in total, the Morecambe fighter stopped Wilder in the 11th round to remain undefeated.

"When it comes down to it, when I have to pull the chips out, every time I've delivered," said Fury.

Fury pins Wilder to the ropes Credit: PA

"I can only be the best of my day, I've done that: I'm the best fighter in my era.

"I actually feel sorry for all these guys who have had to fight me because I go in the dressing room and I'm not nervous, it's a boxing fight to me, but they're fighting the fighter of the generation, that's for sure."

Fury celebrates with the WBC belt Credit: PA

Fury first knocked Wilder to the canvas in round 3, with the American looking unsteady as he was saved by the bell. But Wilder immediately recovered to knock Fury down twice in the following round.

Drained of energy from those early rounds, Wilder began to tire in the middle of the fight as Fury took control, flooring his opponent for a second time in the 10th.

Again, Wilder showed great character to put Fury under more pressure. But the referee ended the fight in the 11th, after a shot to the temple from Fury sent Wilder crashing to canvas for a third and final time.

"Without sounding too sharp and clever, I believe that I could beat any man in history, any man born I believe I've got a really good chance of beating him," said Fury at the post-fight press conference.

"There's always a way of beating Tyson Fury and I've always said it very, very clearly: you've just got to knock me spark out, and if you can't do that I'll win. I can only be the best of my era and I'm definitely that."