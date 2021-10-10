A new piece of artwork has been unveiled on the side of a Stockport pub, leading neighbours to speculate that it could be the work of Banksy.

The painting features a young boy, in black and white, flying a yellow kite. The kite also displays an acid house-style face but with sad expression.

With its distinctive style, locals believe that the mural, on the side of The Griffin Hotel in Heaton Mersey is a genuine Banksy.

Credit: ITV

According to a local resident, the artwork was done overnight and unveiled this morning (Sunday 10th October)

The man said: "Some neighbours said that it was done professionally in the sense that it was done behind some screens.

"I think it was done in the early hours of this morning and people said they heard work taking place then.

"It looks like [a real Banksy]. As you can see from the photo, it's quite well done.

"It's not graffiti, let's put it that way."

Danny Chambers, the landlord of The Griffin Hotel, said he did not know anything about the artwork until he arrived at the pub this morning.

It's obviously a surprise! It had just appeared when I came back from the shops this morning. People have been talking about it and asking questions about it but I don't know anything about it so I've not really had any answers. We've got our own artwork in the beer garden that we paid an artist for but the one out there is nothing to do with me. Danny Chambers, landlord of the Griffin Hotel

Despite being one of the country's most well-known artists, Banksy's identity remains top secret. The anonymous street artist has painted most of his murals in the south of England in locations including London, Brighton and Bristol.