A woman from Rossendale who lost her mum last year says it's more important than ever that people get help if they're struggling.

Tamara O'Sullivan's mum Kerrie took her own life aged just 43. After her mum's funeral, Tamara, who's a neonatal nurse at Burnley Hospital, channeled her grief into raising money for the mental health charity Mind.

Tamara has raised more than £5,000 for the mental health charity Mind Credit: Tamara O'Sullivan

Tamara has already raised £5,000 towards counselling sessions. She has held charity auctions and appealed to businesses to help, with one Lancashire hotel donating a free wedding to the cause.

She says suicide is a silent killer and she just wants to help make sure that no other families have to go through what she has suffered.

There are so many people suffering with their mental health. I just want other people and families not to go through what we've been through because it just destroys your life. I can't help my mum any more so I just want to help other people as much as I can. Tamara O'Sullivan

I'm worried about my mental health or the mental health of someone I know

CALMCALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.

It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).

Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)

Mind

Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.

It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393

Email info@mind.org.uk

PAPYRUS

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.

HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service