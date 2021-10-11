Three teenage boys who repeatedly stabbed a 'stranger', before throwing him into the canal, have been found guilty of murder.

The 33-year-old father Scott Anderton, from Leigh, died on 25 March 2021 in Leigh town centre.

Scott had been stabbed 35 times. He was then thrown into the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, as he desperately tried to get out of the water, the teenagers reigned blows down on him.

As police pulled the body of Scott Anderton from the canal, the three teenagers stood nearby - filming the scene on their phones.

Scott Anderton was stabbed and thrown in this canal in Leigh. Credit: MEN MEDIA

At Manchester Crown Court, jurors unanimously found a 16-year-old boy guilty of murder. A 17-year-old was cleared of murder, but found guilty of manslaughter after the jury and a third teenager, Liam Bailey, 18, had previously admitted Mr Anderton's murder. The two younger boys could not be named for legal reasons.Speaking at the time of his death, Scott's family described him as "the most caring, loving, kindest person you could meet".

Our family have been robbed of a son, dad, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle. There is an emptiness which can never be filled and our family will never come to terms with their loss. Scott's family

During a five-week trial, jurors heard the three defendants lured Mr Anderton to a secluded stretch of canal, off King Street, before stabbing him to death in a brutal attack.

After murdering Mr Anderton, the 16-year-old - made an internet search enquiring, “How long do u get for a murder”.Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team said: "I am pleased that a jury have beenable to reach a verdict following these horrendous crimes and I commend Scott's family for their courage and strength throughout what has been a lengthy and painful trial."

These males now await what I suspect to be a lengthy custodial sentence and although sadly we are unable to reunite Scott with his loved ones, I hope today they feel a sense of justice being served. GMP Major incident team

The three boys will be sentenced next month.