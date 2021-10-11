The ball raised £750,000 for local children's charities.

One of the North West's most inspirational charity balls has returned, for the first time since pandemic, to raise record breaking amount for childnen's charities.

The worlds of showbiz, sport and music joined forces in Manchester in aid of Variety, the Children’s Charity, Teenage Cancer Trust, Mahdlo Youth Zone and Wigan Youth Zone.

The event, which raised over £750,000 for the beneficiary charities, included an appearance from Ella Henderson and 90s club legends Soul II Soul.

The singer Ella Henderson performed at the charity ball.

The main guest of the evening, however, was 88-year-old Hollywood icon Dame Joan Collins who looked incredible.

When we asked how she manages to always look so glamorous she simply replied: “I do my own hair and make up- I always have!

"I make my own clothes too. My mother always said to me if you want something doing, Joan, do it yourself!”

The British actress and author said she was not as impressed with her room.

She said :“My room is a little dark, to be honest, so I’ve struggled this evening but I’m so happy to be here and there are so many glamorous ladies here in Manchester!”

"My good friend, Christopher Biggins and I will be back very soon at the Lowry. He’s going to interview me about my new book ‘The unapologetic diaries’.

Joan auctioned off the jewellery she was wearing on the night which raised a huge £30,000 plus an evening at the IVY with her and Biggins set a bidder back £15,000!

Other guests at the event included Christopher Biggins, Paul Scholes, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Nikki Sanderson, Tamara Wall, Laura Pradelska and Lara Fraser.

The event was created by philanthropist, charity campaigner and North West businessman Michael Josephson MBE.

Michael Josephson MBE

He has always been so open about his struggles and tried to take his own life by jumping off a motorway bridge back in 1998.

Miraculously he survived despite breaking most bones in his body. He suffered abuse when he was a child and now likes to give back to many local children’s charities.

Michael Josephson MBE: "To be able to help people, and young people, experiencing hardship is something that drives me. What an evening we had, and I am proud to be able to make a difference to people’s lives”.

