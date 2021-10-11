New figures show Greater Manchester Police has the second highest number of sexual assault allegations against serving officers in the country.

Figures obtained by RADAR under the Freedom of Information Act reveal 158 sexual misconduct claims were made between 2016 and 2020, second only to the Metropolitan Police in London.

The data also revealed that in the same period 232 claims were made against serving officers in forces covering the whole North West region.

Some claims related to more than one officer, though an officer could also be involved in more than one case.

A breakdown of the figures by North West force

10 claims against male officers in Cheshire Constabulary

29 claims against male and female officers in Cumbria Constabulary

158 claims against male and female officers in Greater Manchester Police

26 claims against male officers in Lancashire Constabulary

9 claims relating to 16 officers in Merseyside Police

Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: PA

Complaints could relate to historic allegations and most, where the gender was recorded, were against male officers.

The responses did not indicate whether any of the officers were on duty at the time of the alleged incidents.

Greater Manchester Police's Deputy Chief Constable says the force will not stand for behaviour which 'does not represent the professionalism and integrity they expect.'

DCC Terry Woods said in a statement: "Any abuse of position for sexual purpose is absolutely unacceptable.

"Greater Manchester Police is the second largest force in the country, and we will not stand for any behaviour which does not reflect the high level of professionalism and integrity we expect of our officers."

Demonstrators protest for women's safety in London. Credit: PA

He continued: "We will not shy away from demonstrating to the public that we are taking action against this behaviour.

"We know we have work to do to rebuild trust with the public, and by publicising any incidents whereby an officer has not performed to the level of professionalism we expect, we will continue show that this will not be tolerated."

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is “a massive job” to be done in restoring women’s confidence in police after the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer.

An independent inquiry was announced last week by the Home Secretary to look into the “systematic failures” that allowed Sarah Everard’s killer to be employed as a police officer.