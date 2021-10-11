A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a 'stolen' car in a hit-and-run.

It happened on George Richards Way in the Broadheath area of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, shortly after 9pm on Sunday 10 October.Emergency services found the 16-year-old with a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Greater Manchester Police said.The driver of the car, a purple Volkswagen Scirocco, fled the scene after the crash.The car is believed to have been stolen. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who was in the area at the time, to come forward.Sergeant Philip Shaw, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A young boy has received serious injuries as a result of this collision."We are following all available leads to identify the driver in this collision and are hopeful that there are witnesses who were in the area around the time of the collision who may have dash cam footage of this car in the lead up to, during or after the collision."If anyone does have information please speak to police as soon as possible as the smallest piece of information could be vital in helping us to complete our investigation."Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741.