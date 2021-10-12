The family of a 24-year-old man from Blackpool who died in a motorbike crash say he'll be greatly missed.

Police were called to the Lancaster Road in Cockerham on Friday evening after reports of a collision between a Yamaha YZF R6 and a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

The rider of the motorcyclist, Kyle Barlow, aged 24 and from Blackpool, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but sadly died on Saturday.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and no arrests have been made.

Kyle’s family has since said he is “greatly missed”.

From an early age Kyle loved being involved with both BMX and motor cross and has been passionate about bikes. Kyle's family

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for information following the crash and are asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch.