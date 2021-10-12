Baby Loss Awareness Week: Where to find support

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an annual event with the aim of giving anyone touched by pregnancy and baby loss a safe and supportive space to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

If you have been affected or want some addition support there are several places where you can seek help:

SANDS is the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity. THEY provides bereavement support services through its helpline (0808 164 3332), mobile app and have details of local support groups across the North West on their website.

Miscarriage Association run a helpline (01924 200799) Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide support and information on pregnancy loss. They also run a live online chat facility between 10am-3pm Monday to Friday.

Baby Loss Matters have staff, volunteers and trained councillors available 9am - 6pm on their helpline (0808 8025433), Text to Talk service (07860 077339) or email support through their website.

Little Things & Co have a number of downloadable guides offering advice and support not only for parents affected by miscarriage and baby loss, but for grandparents, friends and family.