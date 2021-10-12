Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports political correspondent Lise McNally.

The son of a man from Merseyside who died after contracting Coronavirus says he holds the Government ''100% responsible'' for thousands of deaths, amid a damning report by MPs into the handling of the pandemic.

The study, from the cross-party Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee, said the UK's preparation for a pandemic was far too focused on flu, while ministers waited too long to push through lockdown measures in early 2020.

In a wide-ranging report, MPs said the UK's pandemic planning was too "narrowly and inflexibly based on a flu model" that failed to learn the lessons from Sars, Mers and Ebola.

North West political leaders have repeatedly accused the Government of failing to act decisively by not ordering the cancellation of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020.

Jamie Mawson Credit: ITV News

As many as 3,000 thousand Atletico fans attended, while Madrid itself was in the grip of a massive surge in the virus.

Lifelong Liverpool FC fan Richard Mawson, 70, was fit and healthy before he went to see his beloved Reds at Anfield for the last time. He died weeks later.

His son Jamie, from Formby, reacting to the MPs' report, said: ''I hold this Government 100% responsible for my father's death - 100%.

''A lot of the public have forgotten. A lot of the public have only realised about the roll-out of the vaccine.

"That doesn't hide the fact of their failings from the beginning - how they failed to protect not just my father...we speak about the care home scandal, we speak about the PPE scandal, we speak about many, many subjects.''

They should have acted straight away and there would have been thousands and thousands of people still alive today. Jamie Mawson, son of Richard

Once Covid-19 emerged in China, MPs said the UK policy was to take a "gradual and incremental approach" to interventions such as social distancing, isolation and lockdowns.

In their study, they said this was "a deliberate policy" proposed by scientists and adopted by UK governments, which has now been shown to be "wrong" and led to a higher death toll.

The MPs said the "decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic - and the advice that led to them - rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced".

Boris Johnson flanked by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance(left) and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty Credit: PA Pictures

Experts and ministers sought to "only moderate the speed of infection" through the population - flattening the curve - rather than seeking to stop its spread altogether.

The report added: "The policy was pursued until March 23 because of the official scientific advice the Government received, not in spite of it."

Even as late as March 12 2020, Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government's chief scientific adviser, told a Government press conference that it was not possible to stop everyone being infected, and nor was that a desirable objective.

After hearing evidence from people including the Prime Minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings, and former health secretary Matt Hancock, the MPs concluded it was only in the days leading up to the March 23 lockdown that people within Government and advisers "experienced simultaneous epiphanies that the course the UK was following was wrong, possibly catastrophically so".

The report also pointed to the regional tier system as being confusing for the public, adding that it was not "watertight" enough to prevent infection spreading.

Greater Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham waged a lengthy stand-off with the Government in the autumn of 2020 over the tier system, which he said was unfair on parts of the North West.

Andy Burnham engaged in a stand-off with the Government over the tier system. Credit: PA Pictures

Elsewhere, scientific evidence for some measures was lacking, such as the imposition from September 24 2020 of a 10pm curfew on pubs, or the banning of outdoor children's sports clubs, MPs said.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Stephen Barclay told Sky News the Government "did take decisions to move quickly", including on vaccines, and that both scientists and ministers were acting on information they had at the time.

Mr Barclay, who was repeatedly asked to apologise for Government failings but did not, said: "It was an unprecedented pandemic, we were learning about it as we went through and of course, with hindsight, there's things we know about it now that we didn't know at the time.

"Of course there are going to be lessons to learn, that's why we've committed to an inquiry, but the Government took decisions at the time based on the scientific advice it received, but those scientists themselves were operating in a very new environment where they themselves were learning about the pandemic."