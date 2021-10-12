CCTV shows a hooded man close to the mural on the night the vandalism occurred. Credit: GMP

Police have released CCTV footage of a hooded man they want to speak to over the vandalism of a mural of Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.

Greater Manchester Police say no arrests have been made after the mural was defaced in Withington, Manchester, shortly after England's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

They have now released CCTV footage of the same night which shows a man with his hood up acting suspiciously near the mural on the side wall of the Coffee House Cafe.

He is seen looking in different directions before he walks away and then comes back into view.

The words etched on the mural were covered up. Credit: PA

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We have followed all lines of inquiry available following the vandalism of a mural on Copson Street, Withington, in the aftermath of the European Championship final earlier this year in July.

"Since the incident, officers have carried out a vast amount of CCTV checks and now have footage of a man they would like to speak to.

"The footage is not the best quality but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.

"Anyone with information can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk, or call 0161 856 4973 quoting incident 453 of 12/07/2021. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Messages of support were left on the wall after it was defaced. Credit: PA

Rashford and his teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who all missed penalties, were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the game on 11 July.

Police investigating the vandalism ruled the graffiti on the mural is “not believed to be of a racial nature”.

The mural was later covered with messages of support and artist Akse P19 repainted his monochrome depiction of the England and Manchester United player.