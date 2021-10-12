Protests are taking place around Liverpool's waterfront as a controversial arms fair gets underway in the city centre.There is a huge police presence around the Kings Dock area, with demonstrations taking place against the AOC Electronic Warfare event, which is being held at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre for two days.Two people were arrested at the Pullman Hotel in possession of items to be used for criminal damage.Officers arrested a woman, 46, from Liverpool and a 31-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Protestors from the campaign group Palestine Action climbed on the roof.A protester, who asked not to be named, added: "The majority of people in Liverpool don’t want this arms fair to be happening."There have been several protests in the lead up to it, and every democratic process has been taken up until this point."We’ve written to MPs, we’ve written to councillors. We’ve tried every method we can to get this cancelled.

"We’ve spoken to the people who own the building and so on. And we haven’t been able to get it cancelled, so we’re doing this action to hopefully have it called off.”

Credit: Liverpool Echo

A number of city MPs and councillors have previously called for it to be cancelled.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson has said she is 'appalled' that the fair is going ahead, but that she has said she is powerless to stop it.

A spokesperson for Exhibition Centre Liverpool: "The ACC Liverpool Group respects the right to lawful protest, demonstration, free speech and freedom of expression provided it is within the constraints of the law."During the live event dates of AOC Europe, Merseyside Police have identified a site at Gower Street for members of the public who wish to protest against the event."

A police Dispersal Zone remains in place until 6:45pm on Wednesday 12 October.The Dispersal Order covers the area bounded by the map including the River Front, Mariners Wharf, Sefton Street, The Strand, Liver Street, Thomas Steers Way, The Strand, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Exchange Street East, Chapel Street and St Nicholas Place.