British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a man was robbed on a train in a terrifying incident.

The attacker told a man, travelling on the train from Preston, that he had a machete which he threatened to use and demanded his bank cards and PIN numbers.

The man had targeted his victim, sitting next to him on the train on route to Chorley at around 5.30am on Tuesday 31 August. He handed over his possessions through fear.

An image of a man police want to trace in connection with the robbery on the train

Both the man and the victim got on the train at Preston railway station and got off at Chorley station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images, thought to be in his late teens or early twenties may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 51 of 31/08/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.