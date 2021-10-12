Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings dies aged 86

Preston North End have confirmed their owner Trevor Hemmings has passed away at age 86.

The billionaire's company bought Preston North End back in the summer of 2010.

He'd been a director at Preston in the 1970s, acquired 51 per cent of the club's shares in 2010 through his Deepdale PNE company, soon after the Lilywhites had been served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs.

The high point of his time in charge came in 2015 when the team won promotion back to the Championship.

The Woolwich-born racing tycoon moved to Lancashire as a child with his family and later lived on the Isle of Man.

Mr Hemmings made his name in horse racing and became a three-time Grand National winner — throughout his life he owned more than 100 horses.

He was renowned for his big-race victories in his famous yellow, green and white colours, first winning the National in 2005 with the Willie Mullins-trained Hedgehunter.

Donald McCain's Ballabriggs added a second Aintree triumph in 2011 and Many Clouds ran out victorious in 2015.

Hemmings scaled back his racing operation due to the impact of Covid-19.

Cheltenham Festival, Day Three - Trevor with Trainer Alan King and jockey Charlie Huxley Credit: PA

Preston said in a statement: "Preston North End Football Club can sadly confirm the devastating news that its owner Trevor Hemmings CVO has passed away this evening 11th October 2021.

"A further statement will be made in the coming days but in the meantime his family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

The English Football League expressed their condolences in a statement on Twitter.

The EFL said: "We are saddened by the news of Trevor Hemmings' passing and send our sincere condolences to all at Preston North End this evening. Rest in peace, Trevor."

Hemmings was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 2011 for his work as vice-president of the Princess Royal Trust for Carers.

Supporters will get to pay their respects on Saturday when North End host Derby County in the Championship.

Hundreds of people have already sent tributes to Trevor Hemmings after news of his death was confirmed on 11 October.

Former Preston defender Mark Lawrenson hailed him as "Mr. Preston North End" and says the football club will forever be indebted to him.