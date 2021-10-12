The mystery surrounding a Banksy-style mural which appeared on the side of a Stockport pub has been solved...and the painting is NOT the work of the mystery street artist.

Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt said the deflating news had been confirmed by email after they had reached out to Banksy himself.

One of the country's most well-known artists, Banksy's identity remains top secret.

The distinctive style of the painting which appeared overnight on an outside wall of The Griffin pub in Stockport triggered widespread belief this could be an original work.

The artwork depicts a boy, painted in black and white, flying a yellow kite, and was produced in Banksy's signature stencilled spray-painted style.

It is believed to have been completed at night and revealed on a Sunday morning from behind a set of screens.

The pub landlord of The Griffin also knew nothing about it.

Previous requests from across the media for representatives of the artist to settle the matter had been unanswered

However, after a personal request from Joseph Holt, the brewery said it had received confirmation by email which simply said: “This is not by the artist Banksy.”

Paul Longmire, marketing manager for the brewery said: “The mural has been a complete mystery since there were no witnesses to the work in progress.''

Obviously, we were keen to know if this was an original as we wanted to ensure it was preserved carefully. Now, the hunt goes on to find out who actually completed the artwork. Paul Longmire, marketing director for Joseph Holt

Banksy's artworks can sell for millions of pounds. Just this week auction house Christie’s valued a Banksy painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at between £8.8 million and £13.2 million.

Fashion designer Sir Paul Smith will sell the painting, called Sunflowers From Petrol Station, in November.

Meanwhile the Bristol-based artist completed a host of works when he went on 'A Great British Spraycation'.

He claimed ten artworks as his own via a video on his Instagram page in August.

Earlier this year a painting depicting a young boy playing with a superhero nurse doll has raised more than £16m for an NHS charity after being sold at auction.

Game Changer, also by the anonymous graffiti artist, appeared in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic.

Mr Longmire added: “We'd still love to know who did this amazing work – not least so we can offer credit to the artist who produced it. If anyone can help us solve the mystery please do get in touch.”