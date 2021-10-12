Manchester United's defensive problems have gone from bad to worse after French centre-back Raphael Varane suffered a groin injury which will rule him out for "a few weeks".

The £34million summer signing from Real Madrid sustained the problem in the first half of France's Nations Cup final victory over Spain on Sunday.

Varane pulled up in the first half against Spain Credit: PA Pictures

A United statement said: "Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club. He will be out for a few weeks."

With Harry Maguire also out with a calf problem, Varane's injury leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice centre-backs.

Fellow centre-half Harry Maguire is also out injured Credit: PA Pictures

His remaining options are Victor Lindelof and either Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham last month, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020 due to a knee injury but was in the squad for the Hammers game.

Solskjaer could also utilise midfielder Scott McTominay at centre-back, a role he has performed for Scotland, or opt to switch to a back three and move Luke Shaw into a more central position.

After Leicester, United face Atalanta at home in the Champions League before fixtures against arch-rivals Liverpool and Tottenham before the end of the month.