A 12-year-old girl from Oldham died from complications linked to coronavirus just days after developing a 'minor cough', an inquest heard.Fabiana Zoppelli had the rare growth condition floating-harbor syndrome meaning she had a short stature, grew at a slower rate and had delayed speech development despite this described as a "generally healthy" child.Fabiana had moved to the UK with her family from Italy in March 2015. She enjoyed music, food and would “always offer a helping hand” to those in need particularly younger children.But in under a week, the youngster lost her life after falling ill with the virus last year.One doctor described her case as the worst he had seen in a child throughout the entire pandemic.

The inquest heard Fabiana contracted a minor cough on June 1. Her mother, Itohan Ehiggie, called doctors on June 3 after she developed a rash and started vomiting.Fabiana was taken to the A&E department at the Royal Oldham Hospital that evening.She took a PCR test and was placed on an oxygen machine on arrival at hospital on June 3.

Fabiana Zoppelli Credit: MEN Media

As her condition deteriorated, she was then put on a ventilator. However, it became clear the equipment was not working and a decision was made to transfer Fabiana to Manchester Children’s Hospital following her positive result.She was ventilated again on her arrival at the Paediatric Intensive Care unit on June 6.Doctors said her temperature was reading 40C and her oxygen became increasingly “harder to maintain”.Medics agreed the youngster should be referred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool to be placed on a xtracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.The treatment would help with cardiac and respiratory support. But while she was leaving hospital on a mobile ventilator on June 7, she went into cardiac arrest.Despite desperate attempts to save her, Fabiana tragically died.

Paediatric consultant Prakash Kamath, of Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "It was a very new illness and the belief at the time was that children did not suffer complications from Covid.

“At the time, Covid was very less understood, not just for adults, even more for children.

“We have never seen children suffering from Covid complications like Fabiana did. We believed she would turn a corner and get better.

Fabiana Zoppelli Credit: MEN media

Summing up the inquest, assistant coroner Nicholas Flanagan ruled that Fabiana died as a result of natural causes.This was due to paediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) caused by coronavirus.Mr Flanagan ruled that floating-harbor syndrome may have contributed to her death but it did not lead to it.He said: "Fabiana was very, very unwell and was exceptionally unlucky to have the lung difficulties she developed at the same time of the paediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

“She was generally a healthy child before she developed a cough, despite no known Covid contact. Every effort was made to make sure Fabiana survived."

