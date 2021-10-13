Manchester United footballer Anthony Elanga has claimed that he was racially abused by an opponent while on international duty.

The 19-year-old forward said the incident happened during Sweden's under 21 match with Italy on Tuesday.

Elanga played the full 90 minutes and made the complaint after the game.

The Italian Football Federation has dismissed the claim and called for clarification from European governing body UEFA.

Anthony Elanga during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier. Credit: PA

A statement on the Swedish FA's official website read: "In connection with the Under-21 national team's European Championship qualifier against Italy in Monza on Tuesday, Anthony Elanga has stated after the match that he has been subjected to a racist comment from an opponent in the Italian Under-21 national team."

Sweden Under-21s manager Claes Eriksson said: "We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates.

"We are now waiting for feedback through the match report and the referee's report. Once they have arrived, we decide how to proceed.

"No one should have to be exposed to racism, it is completely unacceptable. We all stand behind and support Anthony in this."

The Italian federation (FIGC) insists nothing of racist nature occurred at any point.

Anthony Elanga during the Sweden vs Italy under 21s game on Tuesday. Credit: PA

A statement said: "FIGC denies in the most absolute way that a footballer of the Under-21 national team, during the Italy-Sweden match played in Monza, expressed racist slurs against an opponent, an incident which, as far as we know, was not noticed by the match officials or the UEFA delegate."

It continued: "We reiterate that no racist offence occurred before, at that time or subsequently, and the FIGC will protect its image and that of its players.

"At the same time, the FIGC reaffirms the constant commitment made by all Italian football, and in particular by the national teams, through numerous initiatives, to combat racism and once again condemns any discriminatory insult or episode of violence."

UEFA has been approached for comment by the PA news agency.