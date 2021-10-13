Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a disturbance on the street in Wigan.

Police were called to reports of a row on Linney Square in Scholes just after midnight on 4 October 2021, where a number of people sustained minor injuries.

Kunil Nur, 44, was taken to Bolton hospital. He was later discharged, but died six days later.

Detectives have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry since his death and are keeping an open mind around the circumstances and what caused his death.

A post-mortem has been carried out and detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance in Linney Square to come forward.

Linney Square, Scholes, Wigan Credit: Google

Two men and a woman have been arrested and bailed pending further enquiries as the investigation into the cause of his death continues.

Detective Sergeant Sophie O'Rourke, from Wigan CID, said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with the man's family who are understandably devastated.

"We're keeping an open mind around the circumstances of his death and are now in a position to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance on Linney Square late that evening to contact us".