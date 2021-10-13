An investigation has found a hospital in Cumbria, where a where a radiographer died after contracting Covid-19, failed to adequately help some workers to properly fit their masks.

It was launched following the death of Simon Guest, who worked at Furness General Hospital, in April 2020.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) concluded Morecambe Bay Health Trust had breached health and safety law.

A HSE spokesman said: "HSE has concluded its investigation, our inspectors identified a breach of health and safety law resulting in formal written advice to the trust.

"The investigation identified that not all persons had received adequate face fit testing to ensure that the masks, worn as protective equipment for certain procedures, formed a tight seal to the face.

"Confirmation was provided by the trust that remedial action had been taken."

Mr Guest's wife Nicky said his loved ones were "overwhelmed with grief at the loss of our beloved Simon to Covid-19".

Rose Byron, the lead radiographer for Furness General Hospital, said he was a 'hero' and it was "an honour and a privilege" to have worked with him.

The trust has declined to comment.

