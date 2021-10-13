Plans to build a huge indoor waterpark and spa - with 25 pools, dozens of slides, swim-up bars and botanical gardens - have been given the go-ahead.

Therme Group, who proposed the plans, say they want to take advantage of the 'staycation' boom and hope the centre will be an ‘everyday holiday' for people.

Here's everything you need to know:

Where will it be located?

Therme Manchester, set to open in Trafford, will cost £250 million and set across 28 acres.

It will be the UK’s first city-based wellbeing resort, located opposite the Trafford Centre.

It will be next to Barton Square and have a Metrolink station directly outside.

Artist impression Credit: Therme Group

What's planned for the facility?

Plans include a large family area with waterslides, a wave pool, indoor and outdoor pools, exotic palm trees and relaxation areas.

A dedicated adults’ area will have warm-water lagoons among botanical gardens, swim-up bars, therapeutic mineral baths and steam rooms and saunas.

There will be fitness classes like yoga, pilates and other activities.

A range of individual wellbeing treatments will be available, with programmes tailored for guests of all ages and needs.

The Therme Group resorts, which are based all over the world, use plant-based filtration which means customers breathe the 'freshest air and swim in the cleanest water.'

Artist impression Credit: Therme Group

Will there be any restaurants?

Plans say Therme Manchester will have a range of bars, cafés and restaurants offering everything from snacks and light bites to à la carte service.

What does it mean for the North West?

According to Therme Group, it is forecast to attract up to two million visitors per year, within five years, making it the most visited water-based attraction in Europe.

How many jobs will be created?

Therme Group say the development will bring 'thousands of jobs' to the borough.

When does it open?

The facility is expected to officially open in 2023.

Artist impression Credit: Therme Group

Richard Land, Chief Development Officer of Therme Group UK, said: “Therme Group is based on a belief that wellbeing should be accessible for all.

"The events of 2020 have shone a light on the necessity of this mission, especially for those in cities.

"Therme Manchester will redefine city wellbeing, enhancing mental and physical health through an experience based in water and nature."