Roger Hunt: Funeral to take place of Liverpool FC legend

The funeral of Liverpool FC's record league goalscorer Roger Hunt will take place at Liverpool Cathedral this morning [Thursday 14th October].

Hunt, who scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds, died on 27th September, aged 83.

The service will begin at 11am and is open to members of the public wishing to pay their respects. It will be led by Rev Canon Neal Barnes and supported by Rev Bill Bygroves - the chaplain to Liverpool Football Club - with tributes being paid by former players.

On the way to the cathedral, at approximately 10.20am, Roger's hearse will pause outside Liverpool's Anfield ground as a mark of respect.

Hunt was born in Golborne, Cheshire on July 20, 1938.

He signed for Liverpool in July 1958 and made his final appearance for the club in December 1969.

The striker was signed by Phil Taylor from non-league Stockton Heath but was kept on by Bill Shankly, and helped the club out of the old Second Division in 1962, going on to win league titles in 1964 and 1966.

He also won the FA Cup with Liverpool in 1965.

Hunt's overall Reds scoring record was broken by Ian Rush in 1992 but no one has yet scored more league goals for the Merseysiders.

Roger Hunt playing for Liverpool at Spurs in 1968.

Hunt also won 34 caps for England, scoring 18 goals, and earned his first under Walter Winterbottom in 1962 when Liverpool were still in the second tier.

In that season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the Reds.

Hunt scored three goals in helping England get out of their group at the 1966 finals, and played in every game such was his importance to Sir Alf Ramsey's team.