A Ryanair flight from Manchester had to make an unscheduled landing in Liverpool after a bird flew into the plane's engine.

The aviation company said holiday-makers were bound for Lanzarote when there was "a minor bird strike" on Wednesday morning.The flight, FR2131, was forced to touch down at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

There have been no reported injuries and passengers on the flight were transferred to a replacement aircraft that left for the Canary Islands an hour later.

Ryanair has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The flight was forced to land in at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Credit: PA

A spokesman confirmed it landed safely and without incident at 8:53am."Passengers have subsequently been transferred to another Ryanair aircraft to continue their journey to Lanzarote," the airport added.In a statement, Ryanair said: "This flight from Manchester to Lanzarote diverted to Liverpool airport following a minor bird strike."The aircraft landed normally, and customers were transferred to a replacement aircraft which departed to Lanzarote following a short delay of approximately one hour."Ryanair sincerely apologised to all affected customers."