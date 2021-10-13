Proposals for a £300 million scheme to regenerate Blackpool Central railway station have been given the green light.

The project is the largest single investment in Blackpool for over 100 years and is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs, bring an estimated 600,000 extra visitors each year and boost annual spend in the town by around £75m.

1,000 new jobs expected to be created

600,000 extra visitors each year to Blackpool

Blackpool Central 'Heritage Quarter' Credit: Blackpool Council

The plans include a new 1,306 space Multi Storey Car Park and Heritage Quarter.

Three indoor entertainment centres, a new hotel, restaurants and additional leisure and hospitality space at Blackpool Central have also been given the go ahead.

The redevelopment of Blackpool Central will restore the site’s existing heritage buildings to create a thriving new Heritage Quarter.

The Grade II Listed former King Edward VII Picture House will be transformed into a new ‘Artisan Food Hall’, which will include new outdoor space for ‘al fresco’ dining.

Seasiders Way Credit: Blackpool Council

The locally listed King Edward VII pub will be refurbished into a new pub and hotel, creating a modern, family friendly environment offering quality food and beverages.

The King Edward VII apartment building will be renovated into a new ‘Aparthotel’ keeping its original character.

The scheme is a key part of the Blackpool Town Deal to drive the regeneration of the town and its post-COVID economic recovery.

Construction of the Multi Storey Car Park and Heritage Quarter is expected to start in 2022 and will take around two years to complete.

Blackpool regeneration plans Credit: Blackpool Council

Once the world’s busiest train station, Blackpool Central Railway Station closed in 1964 and has since been used for car parking and outdoor events.

The wider site has seen a number of uses over the years, including as a police station and law courts.