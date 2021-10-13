An animal lover has said her "prayers had been answered" after she was reunited with her cat almost seven years after he went missing.

Kelly Pomfret, from Aintree, was heartbroken when her two kittens, Simba and Buttons, disappeared from home in early 2015.

Buttons was found dead soon afterwards, but 33-year-old Ms Pomfret continued to put up posters around her town and appeal on social media in an effort to locate Simba.

Microchip technology has now located Simba, revealing that he had been living with a woman in Liverpool city centre.

Simba was taken in by Cats Protection earlier this year after the woman died, and a scan of his microchip revealed his identity and connected him with Ms Pomfret.

"I was so very happy and over the moon... my prayers had been answered; the hope and faith I had held on to for so long had paid off," she said.

"I now have my baby home. Never stop looking and never stop praying because every so often miracles do happen.

"I would also like to acknowledge the lady who looked after him for all these years, rest in peace."

In the time he was missing, Ms Pomfret adopted five other rescue cats, but said Simba still recognised her.

Cat Protection's centre manager in Warrington, Lindsay Kerr, said: "Kelly and Simba's story really does highlight the importance of getting cats microchipped.

"If there had been no chip, or the details were out of date, we would never have been able to reunite them."